Trump Campaign Torches ‘Dishonest’ Pro-Trump Groups After David Bossie Report: ‘Filling Their Own Pockets’

The Trump campaign has issued a blistering statement on “dishonest” pro-Trump fundraising groups following a report on former deputy campaign manager David Bossie‘s group spending very little of the money they’ve raised on political activities.

To briefly recap: the Presidential Coalition raised millions but a report from Axios and the Campaign Legal Center found that most of the money went to more fundraising and “administrative costs” like Bossie’s salary. Bossie called the report “fake news,” older Trump supporters who gave money to the group told Axios they felt ripped off, and POTUS was reportedly furious that his name was being used to raise money and scam supporters.

That last detail was revealed in a Daily Beast report today that said President Donald Trump demanded a public rebuke of Bossie.

Now it appears the rebuke has arrived. Bossie and the Presidential Coalition are not directly named, but it’s an unmistakable condemnation:

President Trump’s campaign condemns any organization that deceptively uses the President’s name, likeness, trademarks, or branding and confuses voters. There is no excuse for any group, including ones run by people who claim to be part of our ‘coalition,’ to suggest they directly support President Trump’s re-election or any other candidates, when in fact their actions show they are interested in filling their own pockets with money from innocent Americans’ paychecks, and sadly, retirements. We encourage the appropriate authorities to investigate all alleged scam groups for potential illegal activities.

The statement makes it clear that there are only “four official fundraising organizations” authorized by POTUS and the RNC, and the Presidential Coalition is not on that list.

[photo via Mark Wilson / Getty Images]

