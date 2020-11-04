Trump Claims Loony Conspiracy in States He’s Losing: Votes ‘Started to Magically Disappear’

President Donald Trump claimed victory in his reelection bid at 2:30 AM, Wednesday morning, despite the fact that the results were very much still up in the air with millions of still uncounted votes. The specious claim was derided by a bipartisan collection of legal and political commentators, none of which appear to have changed Trump’s mind, as he followed up with a similar message in a 10 AM Wednesday morning tweet.

“Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted.” Trump tweeted. “VERY STRANGE, and the “pollsters” got it completely & historically wrong!” he continued.

How come every time they count Mail-In ballot dumps they are so devastating in their percentage and power of destruction? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

There is no evidence to support Trump’s suggestion the “surprise dumps” he claimed to have changed the election results in states that he was leading were part of any larger conspiracy. Trump has often claimed that he would be a victim of voter fraud, but there remains zero evidence that there is enough large-scale fraud to change the outcome of any single state election.

