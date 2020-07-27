President Donald Trump dismissed the polls showing him behind Joe Biden in a number of states Monday, calling them “suppression polls” once again.

At a visit to a facility working on a covid vaccine, the president was asked about polls showing him trailing Joe Biden.

“The poll numbers we have are very good,” Trump insisted. “We’re leading in North Carolina. We’re leading in Pennsylvania. We’re leading in Arizona. Our numbers… We’re leading nicely in FLorida. I think our poll numbers are very good. We are leading substantially in Georgia.”

The president was likely referring to internal campaign polling. Right now the RCP average of polls has, as of this posting, the following takeaways: Biden leading by 3 in North Carolina, Biden leading by 7.4 in Pennsylvania, Biden leading by 4 in Arizona, Biden leading by 7.8 in Florida, and Trump leading by 2.7 in Georgia.

Trump denounced “suppression polls” before recalling what happened in 2016. “This year, they have it even closer. But it’s the same suppression type of polls.”

He claimed that he’s seen polls that show him leading in “almost every swing state, and substantially in other states by even more than I won in ’16.”

And then he touted the enthusiasm for his campaign:

“When you look at Florida, as an example, you have thousands of votes out on the ocean, out on the intracoastal. You look at other states where likewise you have thousands of boats, and they are all waving the Trump sign, Trump-Pence sign.”

He brought up Bikers for Trump before saying “there’s more spirit now than there has ever been for my campaign.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

