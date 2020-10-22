President Donald Trump repeatedly dodged when moderator Kristen Welker pushed him during the second presidential debate on how his administration would reunite 545 immigration children separated from their parents at the border.

On Wednesday, news reports found that 545 immigrant children that had been separated from their families at the border and Immigrations and Customs Enforcement cannot locate their parents.

“We’re going to talk about families within this context,” Welker said, teeing up a section on immigration. “Mr. President, your administration separated children from their parents at the border, at least 4,000 kids. You’ve since reversed your zero tolerance policy, but the United States can’t locate the parents of more than 500 children. So how will these families ever be reunited?”

Trump, instead of answering the question, immediately pivoted to talking about how immigrant children are brought over by coyotes and then bragged about his policy of building the border wall.

“How will you reunite these kids with their families?” Welker pressed.

“Let me tell you. They built cages,” Trump said, now turning to attack the Obama-Biden administration’s immigration policy and railing against an incorrect photo about border detention cages.

“Are you going to reunite the kids?” Welker pushed again.

“Yes we’re trying very hard,” Trump said, without providing any specifics. “But a lot of these kids come out without the parents. They come over through cartels and coyotes and gangs.”

“These 500-plus kids came with parents,” a visibly angry Biden shot back. “They separated them at the border to make it a disincentive to come to begin with. We’re tough, we’re really strong. Guess what? It’s not coyotes. Their parents were with them. They got separated from their parents. It makes us a laughingstock and violates every notion of who we are as a nation.”

After crosstalk, Biden pushed again.

“Parents, their kids were ripped from their arms and separated,” Biden emphasized again. “Now they cannot find over 500 sets of those parents and those kids are alone, nowhere to go, nowhere to go. It’s criminal! It’s criminal!”

“Let me say this. They brought reporters, everything…” Trump said broke in, before dropping into a lower register of voice and praising the detention facilities the kids his administration has orphaned are being held in. “They are so well taken care of,” Trump gushed. “They were in facilities that were so clean.”

“But some of them haven’t been reunited with their families,” Welker pointed out once more.

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]