Trump Gets Reminded He Can’t Just Declare Victory in States Still Being Decided After Latest Twitter Rant

By Josh FeldmanNov 4th, 2020, 5:34 pm

Nicholas Kamm/ AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump once again took to Twitter to falsely declare victory in states that have not yet been officially called.

Just like his election night speech, he said “we have claimed” Pennsylvania, Georgia, and North Carolina. He is currently leading in those states but the votes are still being counted and none of those states have been called yet.

He also made the additional claim that “we hereby claim” Michigan, claiming “a large number of secretly dumped ballots as has been widely reported!” in a tweet that was immediately flagged by Twitter.

And the president was called out again for trying to declare victory, following his campaign declaring he won in Pennsylvania, with some drawing parallels to a famous scene from The Office:

