President Donald Trump once again took to Twitter to falsely declare victory in states that have not yet been officially called.

Just like his election night speech, he said “we have claimed” Pennsylvania, Georgia, and North Carolina. He is currently leading in those states but the votes are still being counted and none of those states have been called yet.

He also made the additional claim that “we hereby claim” Michigan, claiming “a large number of secretly dumped ballots as has been widely reported!” in a tweet that was immediately flagged by Twitter.

…..there was a large number of secretly dumped ballots as has been widely reported! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

And the president was called out again for trying to declare victory, following his campaign declaring he won in Pennsylvania, with some drawing parallels to a famous scene from The Office:

Trump invoking the "I called dibs, no backsies" clause of the Constitution. https://t.co/I0Ot6Fhwhd — Josh Barro (@jbarro) November 4, 2020

This is not how democracy works. https://t.co/57h0BXpTDH — Matt Viser (@mviser) November 4, 2020

I called them first, and that means I win these states instead. https://t.co/RGsUeHjx27 — Orin Kerr (@OrinKerr) November 4, 2020

Strong Michael Scott vibes here. Just a slightly different scale of importance https://t.co/bpjMoskZMf — Sam Stein (@samstein) November 4, 2020

I hereby claim all the votes in Junktown, New Reno, Rivet City, the entire Commonwealth (to include the Glowing Sea), and the Enclave Oil Rig's one electoral vote. CHECKMATE. https://t.co/HIjntvq0e2 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 4, 2020

strong “Michael Scott Declaring Bankruptcy” vibes from this tweet https://t.co/UOq4OPtZ4Y — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) November 4, 2020

Trump cannot "claim" Electoral votes. States count the votes, and certify the result. https://t.co/ddnJkxe4WE — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) November 4, 2020

I hereby claim the Great State of New Jersey. Is that how this works? https://t.co/tX6CmuNCDX — Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez) November 4, 2020

this has the same legal standing as michael scott declaring bankruptcy https://t.co/LaEW7KRD8C — Trevor J. Mitchell (@TJM613) November 4, 2020

States are not Trump's to claim. The votes, which are being counted, decide who wins them. "Hereby" is the word Trump uses when he is trying to sound official while making a declaration he has no power to make. pic.twitter.com/m1lSv7SOxl — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 4, 2020

