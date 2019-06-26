After the first 30 minutes of a policy-heavy 2020 Democratic debate that discussed universal healthcare, immigration and asylum law, and corporate tax policy, President Donald Trump apparently lost interest and weighed in with a one-word review: BORING.

BORING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2019

Trump had hinted that he might live-tweet the debate while he is flying on Air Force One, but since the 10 Democrats on stage Wednesday largely ignored naming him early on, his brevity suggests they are not holding his attention.

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images.

