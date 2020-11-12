As the kids on Twitter say these days, President Donald Trump is having a normal one.

After an hour-long Twitter frenzy of tweets and retweets that were critical of his once-beloved Fox News, the commander in chief pivoted to an all caps promotion of a debunked conspiracy theory promoted by OANN White House reporter Chanel Rion.

Trump cited a report that a company called Dominion, the maker of voting machines used across the country in the November 3rd general election, “deleted 2.7 million trump votes nationwide,” before listing specific votes switched by state.

“REPORT: DOMINION DELETED 2.7 MILLION TRUMP VOTES NATIONWIDE. DATA ANALYSIS FINDS 221,000 PENNSYLVANIA VOTES SWITCHED FROM PRESIDENT TRUMP TO BIDEN. 941,000 TRUMP VOTES DELETED. STATES USING DOMINION VOTING SYSTEMS SWITCHED 435,000 VOTES FROM TRUMP TO BIDEN.” @ChanelRion @OANN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2020

There are a number of unverified, baseless, and largely debunked conspiracy theories that are being promoted in the more unhinged parts of Trump’s base of supporters. President Trump appears to find great comfort in that space, perhaps because it keeps him from admitting that he lost an election to President-elect Joe Biden, whom Trump has derided as the worst presidential candidate in history.

The Dominion voting machine conspiracy is based on what is claimed to be a last-minute “patch” or computer software update that happened on the eve of the election. These voting machines were used in counties in Georgia, Michigan, and, yes, Pennsylvania, but as of yet, there is no evidence from any reliable source that gives any indication of validity.

The source of Trump’s conspiratorial missive comes not from Rion, but from OAN’s Lilia Fifield, who reported this morning that “election systems across the country are found to have deleted millions of votes cast for president trump,” citing data obtained from Edison Research.

The report goes on to claim that Dominion voting systems may have switched as many as 4,00 to 35,00 thousand votes from President Trump to Joe Biden” and the author also finds “another 2,700,000 Trump votes appear to have been deleted by dominion including almost one million truckloads in Pennsylvania alone.”

The problem with this report, however, is that it only appears to exist in the dark conspiratorial ecosystem of the Internet. There is no report on this available on the website of Edison Research. Further, the Dominion computer glitch conspiracy has been debunked by Snopes and the New York Times as well.

“Many of the claims being asserted about Dominion and questionable voting technology is misinformation at best and, in many cases, they’re outright disinformation,” said Edward Perez, an election-technology expert at the OSET Institute, a nonprofit that studies voting infrastructure. “I’m not aware of any evidence of specific things or defects in Dominion software that would lead one to believe that votes had been recorded or counted incorrectly.”

