Trump Goes Off on 2020 Democrats at Rally; Slams ‘Sleepy Joe’ Biden, ‘Crazy Bernie’ Sanders, ‘Pocahontas’

President Donald Trump went off on a trio of 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls during his rally in Wisconsin, deriding “Sleepy” Joe Biden, “Crazy” Bernie Sanders, and reusing the “Pocahontas” slur on Elizabeth Warren.

Early in Trump’s rally at the Resch Center Complex in Green Bay, Trump congratulated the crowd for their taste in weekend plans.

“By the way, Saturday night, is there any place that’s more fun than a Trump rally?” Trump asked, to cheers from the assembled Wisconsonians.

“Can you imagine Sleepy Joe? Crazy Bernie?” Trump asked the crowd. “You look at the candidates, right — you look at the candidates, right?” Trump riffed, then went off on a bit of a tangent.

“I think Pocahontas, she’s finished, she’s out, she’s gone” Trump said, referring to Warren, who is still running for president, then joked about the controversy over Warren’s claim of Native American heritage.

“But can you imagine any of these people up here doing what I’m doing” Trump asked. “There’d be 200 people show up, if they were president. If they weren’t president, nobody would show up, is that right?”

Watch the clip above, via Fox News.

