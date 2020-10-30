comScore

Trump Holds Shorter-Than-Usual Rally in MN After Publicly Railing Against State Officials Limiting Crowd Size

By Josh FeldmanOct 30th, 2020, 8:52 pm

President Donald Trump has been doing a lot of rallies in the final leg of the campaign, in a number of key states, and generally going for at least an hour at most of his campaign stops. The Trump campaign has contrasted those big rallies with the events Joe Biden has held.

Those Trump rallies have not followed social-distancing guidelines, but the rally he held in Minnesota Friday night was smaller than usual because of state limits on gatherings. The president publicly blasted those state officials for limiting the crowd at his rally to only 250 people.

There was an overflow crowd at the venue, which the president briefly addressed prior to the rally, but the rally was obviously smaller than the normal Trump rally and there were social distancing measures in place.

Trump’s speech lasted only 21 minutes, which stuck out to a number of reporters covering it:

