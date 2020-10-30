President Donald Trump has been doing a lot of rallies in the final leg of the campaign, in a number of key states, and generally going for at least an hour at most of his campaign stops. The Trump campaign has contrasted those big rallies with the events Joe Biden has held.

Those Trump rallies have not followed social-distancing guidelines, but the rally he held in Minnesota Friday night was smaller than usual because of state limits on gatherings. The president publicly blasted those state officials for limiting the crowd at his rally to only 250 people.

Keith Ellison Restricts Freedom of Assembly of Political Opponents https://t.co/WAPPsfQrWk via @BreitbartNews We were planning for as many as 25,000 people in Minnesota. Now the Governor, at the last moment, will only allow the first 250 people to attend. Riots plus Omar = WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2020

There was an overflow crowd at the venue, which the president briefly addressed prior to the rally, but the rally was obviously smaller than the normal Trump rally and there were social distancing measures in place.

Trump’s speech lasted only 21 minutes, which stuck out to a number of reporters covering it:

Trump appears very tired at this rally in MN, slowly moving through his prepared remarks. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 30, 2020

The president is either tired or dispirited by the limited crowd. He spoke for only 20 minutes. No dancing to YMCA as he departs. — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) October 30, 2020

Remarks from @realDonaldTrump lasted a mere 21 minutes. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) October 30, 2020

The president was subdued and moving fast through his speech tonight in MN. The difference between the two earlier ones? The crowd was restricted by state officials over covid concerns. No big crowd, less interest in the speech. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 30, 2020

Trump just spoke for less than 30 minutes to a crowd in Rochester, MN, after lamenting at several points today that local authorities would only allow 250 people into the rally of the thousands he said wanted to attend. — Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) October 30, 2020

Not even a half hour ! I’ve never seen Trump look less interested https://t.co/G21ImftINL — John Santucci (@Santucci) October 30, 2020

Trump's Minnesota rally was just 21 minutes long, which has to be the shortest of the campaign for him by far. (The crowd was smaller because of a Covid-related order from the governor. Trump criticized the order and the governor. He normally feeds off crowds.) — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) October 30, 2020

Trump is already done in Minnesota Trump flew to MN and gave a mostly monotone speech to 250 supporters for under 30 minutes — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) October 30, 2020

Trump in Rochester read almost exclusively off the teleprompter, in a flat voice, with little ad-lib, then ended his 3rd event of the day after just 20 minutes. https://t.co/3sh9XSj7Ly — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 30, 2020

Maybe it’s the small crowd. Maybe it’s the cold. But this is the lowest energy I’ve ever seen the President be at a rally. He’s blowing through his applause lines, just checking the boxes on his usual speech, like he’s got somewhere to be. pic.twitter.com/iZyj6YSlLp — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) October 30, 2020

Trump spoke for less than 30 minutes. I can’t ever recall a rally that short. He spoke for 1 hour 15 min in MI earlier today. This was his third stop. https://t.co/HEtu41SFMp — Shannon Pettypiece (@spettypi) October 30, 2020

