If you’ve been following the last few weeks of the presidential candidates on the campaign trail, you know that President Donald Trump has been working video montages into his campaign events.

The montages have mostly centered on going after Joe Biden on issues like fracking. On Saturday in Pennsylvania, the montage included a few minutes of a Sean Hannity segment going after the former VP.

The montage he played Saturday started going after Biden’s comments about fracking and the oil industry before segueing into a segment from Hannity’s show earlier this month that focused on “the ever-forgetful” Biden.

Hannity said in the segment, “This is pretty serious, by the way, these are way beyond an occasional campaign gaffe, and I am more than worried that this man could represent a clear and present danger to this country.”

He also asked, “Does anybody really believe that if elected, Joe Biden will actually be in control of anything?”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]