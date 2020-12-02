President Donald Trump dropped a surprise 46-minute speech on Facebook Wednesday digging in on the false election claims and baseless conspiracy theories he has pushed since the election was called for Joe Biden.

The president repeated a lot of false claims that have already been debunked (including in courtrooms) as he continued to sow doubt about the legitimacy of the election, claim there was such widespread fraud that the results would change in several states, and declaring, “If we are right about the fraud, Joe Biden can’t be president.”

He even went in on the conspiracy theory about Dominion voting systems as he said that “we have a company that’s very suspect.”

Trump even baselessly suggested there may be “thousands” of other examples of “glitches” across the country.

The president claimed something suspicious about how Republicans made gains in Congress while he lost — something that has already been debunked as not being suspicious in and of itself.

He brought out charts on the results in some states and continued to attack top Georgia Republican officials, and touted claims of dead people voting (some of the claims Trump’s campaign had made of dead voters were debunked weeks ago).

Trump falsely declared again he “easily” wins the big swing states with legal votes, a claim he has made time and time again with no evidence backing up that kind of widespread fraud.

Not mentioned in the president’s speech were his legal team’s failures in court, with judge after judge after judge after judge rejecting their claims, with Rudy Giuliani and others claiming after the fact they’re just not getting fair hearings. The president’s excuse for the legal failures in the speech is that judges “know it’s true” and “know who won the election” but won’t admit he is right.

He aired his grievances about the Russia investigation and “the impeachment hoax” and more, and at one point even took a shot at “some people in this administration” for “disappear[ing}” in this fight, presumably referring to Bill Barr saying the Justice Department has seen no evidence of voter fraud that would overturn the results of the election.

