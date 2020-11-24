There’s been some reporting recently that President Donald Trump is frustrated with his legal team, but Borat 2 co-star Rudy Giuliani is apparently still in his good graces.

On Monday, NBC News reported the president has “privately expressed frustration with the slapdash nature of his election defense fight” and has complained about Giuliani’s bonkers press conference last week. One source described Trump’s frustration at “fools that are making him look bad.”

But the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that the president is sticking with Giuliani, even if people around him think it’s not a great idea:

The president continues to remain loyal to Mr. Giuliani, even as several advisers have told Mr. Trump or said publicly that he isn’t being helped by the former mayor. “Some people say he is, some people say he isn’t,” Mr. Trump told one adviser who expressed concern that Mr. Giuliani wasn’t doing him any favors. “But he’s always on my side.”

Trump also reportedly was “taken aback” by claims made by Sidney Powell — culminating in a bonkers conspiracy theory about voting machines involving Venezuela and Brian Kemp she shared right before the Trump legal team distanced themselves from her.

The Journal report confirms that Trump was very aware of Powell’s public clash with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson and was frustrated by her response.

On Fox Business Monday, Giuliani downplayed their multiple legal setbacks and assured that they’re going to turn this whole thing around soon enough.

