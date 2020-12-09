President Donald Trump pressured Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr not to drum up public opposition to the Texas attorney general’s Supreme Court lawsuit to overturn 2020 election results in several swing states, including Georgia’s.

According to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the president directly called Carr late on Tuesday night to push back on the Georgia official’s critical comments about the much-maligned suit, in which Carr blasted it as “constitutionally, legally, and factually wrong.” During the 15-minute call, which sources told the AJC was “cordial,” Trump went on exert pressure on the GA attorney general not to try to bring any more Republicans on board in opposing the lawsuit.

Of note: the other three states named as defendants in the Texas suit — Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania — all have Democratic attorneys general. So far, 18 other states — all of which have GOP attorneys general — have signed on to support the Texas legal gambit.

The two men spoke at the urging of [Sen. David] Perdue, who along with [Sen. Kelly] Loeffler also received calls from Trump about Carr’s opposition to the lawsuit, according to three Republican officials, two of whom described Trump as “furious” in his call with Loeffler over the attorney general’s stance. Minutes after Trump and Carr hung up, the two senators issued a joint statement proclaiming their support for the Paxton lawsuit.

On Wednesday, the Trump campaign also joined in on the Texas suit, calling it “the big one” in a morning tweet. But Trump’s legal efforts have repeatedly promised that previous election challenges would turn the tide and lead to a Trump victory, yet have lost more than 50 cases and failed to present any evidence of voter fraud.

