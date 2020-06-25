In a rambling answer, President Donald Trump said that former Vice President Joe Biden “is going to be president because some people don’t love me maybe because all I’m doing is my job,” right after mocking the Democratic presidential nominee as gaffe-prone, saying: “The man can’t speak.”

During a Fox News town hall with Sean Hannity on Thursday, Trump began to attack Biden but then seemed to predict that the former vice president would still win the election.

“It’s so crazy what’s happening. It’s a guy who doesn’t talk, nobody hears him,” Trump said about Biden. “Whenever he does talk, he can’t put two sentences together. I don’t want to be nice or un-nice. The man can’t speak. And he is going to be president because some people don’t love me maybe because all I’m doing is doing my job.”

A plethora of polls currently have Trump down double-digits to Biden nationally. Both CNN and Fox News have had Trump down 14 and 12 points to Biden in the last two weeks, respectively. The CNN poll led to Trump’s campaign sending the network a cease-and-desist letter while Trump lashed out against Fox over their numbers. Even a poll from Trump-friendly Scott Rasmussen had the president down double-digits, too.

In a new Fox News poll of registered voters, Biden is beating Trump handily in the key swing state of Florida and has a slight advantage in Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]