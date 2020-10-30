President Donald Trump attacked one of his favorite targets, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), at a campaign rally Friday in Michigan, claiming that the Somali-born American citizen “loves” Yemen but “doesn’t love our country.”

Trump’s comments came as he pondered if Bernie Sanders would run for president again.

“I don’t know,” said Trump, noting that Sanders “fights like hell” and openly questioning if he would have been an easier opponent than Joe Biden, who he referred to as “Sleepy Joe.”

“Joe has a bigger base but zero energy, right?” said Trump. “We have a big base and we have more energy than anybody.”

Trump then turned to immigration policy, claiming that Biden wanted “a 700% increase in refugees from the most dangerous terrorist spots anywhere in the world including Syria, Somalia, where Omar, Omar — that’s the other reason I’m gonna win, Eeeel-han, Eeel-han Omar,” said Trump, exaggerating the pronunciation of her name as the crowed booed.

“She loves our country very much,” Trump continued with a sarcastic tone. “And Yemen, right? No…she’s going to help me win. She’s going to protest when I go up there. And I’ll say thank you very much. Every time you protest, it’s gotta add about 25% of the vote.”

“She’s telling us how to run our country and she doesn’t love our country,” Trump continued. “The Biden plan will turn Michigan into a refugee camp.”

Trump has repeatedly made similar attacks on Omar during the last few months on the campaign trail, questioning how she won her primary, is “telling us how to run our country,” and “truly hates our country.”

Omar, who fled Somalia as a refugee when she was a child, immigrated to the United States with her family and became a citizen 20 years ago. She has previously slammed Trump’s insults, tweeting back in September, “this is my country…I fled civil war when I was 8. An 8-year-old doesn’t run a country even though you run our country like one.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]