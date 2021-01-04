During his speech at a Georgia senate campaign rally, President Donald Trump issued a not-so-veiled threat to his own vice president, implicitly encouraging Mike Pence to “come through for us” and somehow overturn the counting of the Electoral College vote in Congress on January 6th.

In a stilted and rambling speech, Trump suddenly went off-script and veered away from attacking the Democratic candidates running against GOP incumbent Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. His tangent took him back to his own fruitless fight to remain in office and the increasingly desperate gambit of Pence throwing out the certified votes in swing states won by Biden and anoint Trump the victor, in what would amount to an administrative coup.

“There is nothing the radical Democrats won’t do to get in power that they so desperate crave, even the outright stealing of elections like they are trying to do with us. We’re not going to let it happen. Over the past…” Trump said, flipping the switch and putting the focus back on himself. “…And I hope Mike Pence comes through for us, I have to tell you. I hope that our great vice president, our great vice president comes through for us. He’s a great guy. Of course, if he doesn’t come through, I won’t like him quite as much.”

After the crowd laughed at Trump’s clearly tongue-in-cheek line, he turned serious and repeatedly complimented his loyal running mate.

“No, Mike is a great guy. He is a wonderful man and a smart man. And a man that I like. A lot. But he’s going to have a lot to stay about it,” Trump insisted, laying on the praise. “You know one thing with him you’re going to get straight shots. He’s going to call it straight.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

