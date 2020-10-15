President Donald Trump snapped at Today Show host Savannah Guthrie during Thursday night’s NBC town hall after she pointed out his hesitancy in denouncing white supremacists at the first presidential debate. And then, moments later, he repeatedly refused to denounce the QAnon conspiracy theorists.

“You were asked point blank to denounce white supremacy. In the moment, you didn’t,” Guthrie pointed out. “You asked some followup questions, ‘Who specifically.’ A couple of days later on a different show, you denounced white supremacy.”

“Here we go, you always do this. You’ve done this to me,” Trump broke in, complaining about the question.

“I denounced white supremacy for years but you always start off with the question, you didn’t ask Joe Biden whether or not he denounces antifa,” Trump said, about someone who was not at the town hall.

“This is a little bit of a dodge,” Guthrie noted.

“And frankly, you want to know something, I denounce antifa and I denounce these people on the left that are burning down our cities,” Trump said, moments later.

“While we’re denouncing, let me ask you about QAnon,” Guthrie said, following up. “It is this theory that Democrats are pedophile ring and that you are the savior of that. Can you once and for all denounce QAnon in its entirety?”

“I don’t know anything about QAnon,” Trump claimed, notably refusing to denounce the extremists group.

“I just told you.”

“What you told me is not necessarily fact. I know they are very much against pedophilia, they fight it very hard,” Trump said, seemingly defending the conspiracy group instead of condemning it.

“They believe it is a satanic cult run by the deep state!” Guthrie proclaimed.

“Republican Senator Ben Sasse said, quote, ‘QAnon is nuts and real leaders call conspiracy theories conspiracy theories.’ Why not say it’s crazy and not true?” Guthrie pressed.

“I just don’t know about QAnon,” Trump said, dodging again.

“You do know,” Guthrie pushed.

“I don’t know. I don’t know,” the president insisted.

“You tell me all about it, let’s waste a whole show, you start off with white supremacy, I denounce it,” a visibly frustrated Trump said. “You start off with something else. Let’s go. Keep asking me these questions.”

“I have one more.”

“Let me just tell what you I do hear about it is they are very strongly against pedophilia and I agree with that,” Trump said, again showing solidarity with the QAnon conspiracy group.

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

