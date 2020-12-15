comScore

Trump Touts a Symbolic Gesture from TX Electors That Will Have No Impact on the Election

By Josh FeldmanDec 15th, 2020, 8:43 pm

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Electoral College has voted and Joe Biden’s victory has been affirmed yet again.

President Donald Trump is refusing to acknowledge reality and has repeatedly pushed baseless claims of the election being stolen from him, even supporting Republicans trying to get the results overturned.

Well, you may remember that on Monday, while the Electoral College voting was underway, Trump electors in several states Biden won made a big show of casting their votes for the president. These votes are completely meaningless and legally irrelevant to the outcome.

The electors from the state of Texas voted to confirm Trump’s win in the state, but they also passed a meaningless resolution, 34-4, urging legislatures in Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, and Pennsylvania to appoint their own electors to overturn the will of the people in all four states.

Again, this vote has no impact on anything. But the president took notice and touted it as he commented, “Because of corruption or because I won despite corruption?”

Tuesday morning Trump tweeted out a Breitbart article featuring one Republican congressman insisting beyond all reason that actually Trump won.

The Texas electors’ symbolic vote got a snarky response from Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman:

