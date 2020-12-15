The Electoral College has voted and Joe Biden’s victory has been affirmed yet again.

President Donald Trump is refusing to acknowledge reality and has repeatedly pushed baseless claims of the election being stolen from him, even supporting Republicans trying to get the results overturned.

Well, you may remember that on Monday, while the Electoral College voting was underway, Trump electors in several states Biden won made a big show of casting their votes for the president. These votes are completely meaningless and legally irrelevant to the outcome.

The electors from the state of Texas voted to confirm Trump’s win in the state, but they also passed a meaningless resolution, 34-4, urging legislatures in Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, and Pennsylvania to appoint their own electors to overturn the will of the people in all four states.

Again, this vote has no impact on anything. But the president took notice and touted it as he commented, “Because of corruption or because I won despite corruption?”

Because of corruption or because I won despite corruption? https://t.co/6yoazp4WOm — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2020

Tuesday morning Trump tweeted out a Breitbart article featuring one Republican congressman insisting beyond all reason that actually Trump won.

Mo Brooks: ‘Trump Won the Electoral College‘ — I Can Be a Part of the ‘Surrender Caucus‘ or I Can Fight for Our Country https://t.co/8BcvdpY3Qf via @BreitbartNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2020

The Texas electors’ symbolic vote got a snarky response from Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman:

Moreover, they must acknowledge how much the Cowboys blow — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) December 14, 2020

