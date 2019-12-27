President Donald Trump tonight touted recent comments by filmmaker Michael Moore saying “if the election were held today” he would win reelection.

“If the vote were today, I believe, he would win the electoral states that he would need, because, living out there, I will tell you, his level of support has not gone down one inch. In fact, I’d say it’s even more rabid than it was before, because they’re afraid now. They’re afraid he could lose, because they watched his behavior,” Moore said in an interview with Democracy Now! this week.

Moore said Democrats can’t put up another moderate candidate like Hillary Clinton if they want to have a fighting chance.

“We will win when we put somebody on that ballot that excites the base — women, people of color, young people,” he added.

Earlier tonight Trump touted Moore’s comments and said, “He made same prediction in 2016. Nobody ever said Michael was stupid!”

He made same prediction in 2016. Nobody ever said Michael was stupid! https://t.co/XDEzsTS1Pt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2019

Trump reacted to Moore in the middle of a retweetstorm tonight, including POTUS taking shots at “Crazy Nancy” and Hillary Clinton.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]