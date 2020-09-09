President Donald Trump took another whack Fox News’ polling on Wednesday night during an appearance on Hannity, calling out the network as “among the worst pollsters of all” before making a series of false claims about his standing in several key swing states.

During the wide-ranging Fox interview, with host Sean Hannity, Trump bashed Bob Woodward, which the president granted 18 interviews to, for the bombshell revelations about Trump repeatedly lying to the American public about the grave risk from the coronavirus. In the latter part of the conversation, Trump trained his ire on his 2020 rival, Joe Biden, and claimed that the Democratic presidential nominee had changed his campaign strategy because Trump’s campaign is surging in the polls.

“I’ve never seen anything like it, where he talks about defunding the police or not doing much for the police, and then, all of a sudden, he sees what is happening with his poll numbers, because as you see, we are going way up,” Trump claimed.

Though Trump made the same claim last week, there is no public, statistical evidence to support the president.

In fact, the national RealClearPolitics average on Friday night gave Biden a 7.5-percentage point lead over Trump, almost exactly the same margin as one month prior, before the Democratic and Republican conventions. Notably, that lead has barely fluctuated in the past four weeks, ebbing and flowing no more than one percentage point over that period. Other polling aggregators have a similarly-sized lead for Biden.

“I think we are leading in Florida, leading in Wisconsin, leading in Pennsylvania, leading in North Carolina, I think we are leading in New Hampshire. We are leading by a lot, we are really leading by a lot in Ohio,” Trump said, in a long series of false claims. “I think we are leading all over the place, frankly, but the fake news doesn’t like to say that.”

According to RealClearPolitics’s polling averages, Biden leads in every one of states Trump named. In New Hampshire (Biden +9.7), Wisconsin (Biden + 6.4), and Pennsylvania (Biden +4.3), Biden has consistency led for months, with the most recent nonpartisan poll showing a Trump lead in those states back in May. In North Carolina (Biden +1.2) and Florida (Biden +1.2), Trump and Biden are locked in a close battle. And in Ohio (Biden +2.4), Biden is clinging to a narrow lead, but several recent polls have shown Trump gaining momentum with small leads.

“But I must tell you, Fox does among the worst pollsters of all, I don’t know who at Fox is doing it, but they are terrible pollsters,” Trump said, reprising a frequent complaint about the network that has consistently landed within the mainstream polling averages of the 2020 race. “They don’t have a clue, your pollsters…”

“I actually like [InsiderAdvantage’s] Matt Towery,” Hannity said, notably not defending his network’s pollsters as Trump trashed them. “He’s separate and apart” from the network’s regular pollsters, the Fox News host added, before praising pollsters John McLaughlin and Scott Rasmussen, two other GOP-leaning pollsters who get C/D and C+ ratings, respectively, from FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver.

Fox News, meanwhile, gets an A- rating from FiveThirtyEight.

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]