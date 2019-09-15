Congressman Vicente Gonzalez, a Texas Democrat who endorsed Julián Castro for president back in March, is rescinding that support and publicly backing Joe Biden.

Gonzalez made the announcement to CNN’s Jake Tapper this morning, saying, “I think at this point in time we need to narrow the field and unite as Democrats to defeat Trump in November 2020, and that’s why I believe — I’m moving my support to Vice President Joe Biden.”

The Castro campaign responded in a statement to Tapper, saying, “González is entitled to endorse whichever candidate he feels represents his values.”

Castro spox: “González is entitled to endorse whichever candidate he feels represents his values. Secretary Castro will continue to fight for a better future for all Americans, including a health care system that ensures all Americans have access to quality coverage.” https://t.co/SK6ZKyfc8g — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 15, 2019

You can watch a clip of Gonzalez’ remarks above, via CNN.

