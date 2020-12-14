Wall Street Journal Editorial Board Begs Trump to Concede: ‘Bitterness as a Political Strategy Rarely Wears Well’

The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board is imploring President Donald Trump, for the good of the country, to pack it in.

The paper’s conservative editorial board made its plea in a Monday morning column. In it, they argue the president has exhausted his options after what they termed his “last legal gasp” — the lawsuit brought by Texas, which the Supreme Court refused to hear.

“President Trump’s legal challenges have run their course, and he and the rest of the Republican Party can help the country and themselves by acknowledging the result and moving on,” the Journal editorial board wrote.

The board lauded the president’s judicial nominees for preserving the rule of law.

“The President huffs and tweets but he never blows the country’s core institutions down,” they wrote. “The checks and balances have held.”

An ongoing fight on Trump’s part could cost the Republican party dearly, the editorial board argues. If the GOP loses control of the Senate by dropping the two runoff elections next month, the Journal board believes it would largely be the president’s fault.

“Bitterness as a political strategy rarely wears well,” the board wrote. “If Republicans lose the Georgia Senate runoffs on Jan. 5, Mr. Trump will deserve much of the blame. If election protests turn to violence in the streets, as they did on the weekend in Washington, he will be blamed whether he deserves it or not.”

They added, “There’s a time to fight, and a time to concede. Mr. Trump has had his innumerable days in court and lost.”

