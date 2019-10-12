Elizabeth Warren executed a master troll-level move to call out Facebook’s new policy of allowing false statements in campaign ads… by pushing a false statement that Facebook had endorsed Donald Trump for president in her latest campaign ad on Facebook.

Elizabeth Warren is now running FB ads with a false statement about Mark Zuckerberg and FB endorsing Trump for president, to draw attention to FB’s controversial policy allowing politicians to make false statements in ads. https://t.co/hulwrb3cc3 pic.twitter.com/6zsPwXESKR — Julia Carrie Wong (@juliacarriew) October 11, 2019

Facebook sparked outrage for its recent decision to exempt political campaign advertisements from third-party fact-checking.

In its ad, the Warren camp leads off with the lie about the Facebook endorsement of Trump after a deceptive “Breaking news” leader.

“You’re probably shocked, and you might be thinking. “how could this possible be true?” the ad then notes.

“Well it’s not,” the ad explains after a brief “(Sorry.)”

The campaign then directly calls out Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for changing his company’s ad policy, which has “given Donald Trump free rein to lie on his platform — and then to pay Facebook gobs of money to push out their lies to American voters.

Alluding to Russian election interference that preyed upon Facebook users to support Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, Warren’s campaign blasted the social media giant, claiming that it “already helped elect Donald Trump once.”

“Now they’re deliberately allowing a candidate to intentionally lie to the American people. It’s time to hold Mark Zuckerberg accountable,” the ad concludes, before soliciting readers to “agree” by giving the Warren campaign their personal info.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com