Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren praised her just-dropped-out 2020 rival Kamala Harris, and strongly embraced the idea of putting the California senator on her “short list” for potential running mates: “Oh yeah!…Kamala’s terrific.”

During a segment on MSNBC’s Last Word, host Lawrence O’Donnell asked Warren about Harris’ abrupt departure, and the Massachusetts senator echoed the encomiums that flowed when Harris dropped out earlier this week.

“Your colleague senator Kamala Harris was forced to drop out having trouble financing her campaign,” O’Donnell noted. “She’s nowhere nearest the lowest in the polls. There are plenty of people in the polls still in it. There’s a lot of talk as Kamala Harris as a possible vice presidential candidate. Would she be on your short list already?”

“Oh, yeah. I mean, look, Kamala Harris would be on any Democrats’ short list,” Warren gushed. “She smart, she’s competent,, she’s got this terrific voice. Look, I started working with Kamala Harris during the housing crisis when she was attorney general of California and I was setting up the consumer agency. Boy, she was a tough advocate for families, and watch what she did during the [Brett] Kavanaugh hearings, holding our attorneys general accountable, going after [Bill] Barr, going after [Jeff] Sessions. Kamala’s terrific. And I guarantee we’re going to hear a lot more from Kamala in a lot of different ways.”

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]