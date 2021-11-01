Washington Post Isn’t Running Full Trump Statement on 1/6 Reporting Because of a ‘Series of Unrelated, Inflammatory Claims’

The Washington Post is not running former President Donald Trump’s full statement on their January 6 reporting because of the inflammatory claims he included.

The Post released a massive three-part investigation about January 6 with remarkable detail about a lack of law enforcement urgency to warnings ahead of that day, just how far John Eastman went to pressure Mike Pence during the insurrection, and the threats election officials around the country continue to face as a consequence of Trump’s repeated lies.

The paper reached out to Trump for comment, and a spokesperson for the former president provided what they describe as “a lengthy written response that included series of unrelated, inflammatory claims that The Post is not publishing in full.”

They did share part of the statement, including Trump’s false claims the election was rigged and an invocation of “fake news.”

“The media’s obsession with the January 6th protest is a blatant attempt to overshadow a simple fact: there is no greater threat to America than leftist journalists and the Fake News, which has avoided a careful examination of the fraudulent 2020 election,” Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich said.

Team Trump has continued to push for audits in multiple states, including states Trump won. Republicans in states like Arizona still want audits, parroting Trump’s false claims.

The Post not running the full Trump statement comes a week after The Wall Street Journal’s much-criticized decision to run a Trump letter to the editor pushing more election lies. The Journal editorial board stood by their decision, but their fact-check of Trump led to him attacking them yet again.

