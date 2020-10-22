Former Vice President Joe Biden slammed President Donald Trump at Thursday’s debate for pushing “malarkey” when American families are “getting hurt very badly right now,” and Trump responded by calling Biden a “typical politician.”

The fiery moment came in the debate after Trump had repeatedly brought up accusations regarding Biden taking money from China and other foreign governments — accusations which Biden strongly denied.

“Look, there’s a reason why he’s bringing up all this malarkey,” said Biden, “There’s a reason for it. He doesn’t want to talk about the substantive issues.”

“It’s not about his family and my family. It’s about your family. And your family’s hurting badly. If you’re making less than — if you’re a middle-class family, you’re getting hurt badly right now,” continued Biden, talking about families having to make tough decisions about how to pay all the bills, with mortgage payments due, perhaps a student in college, or car tires that need to be replaced.

The “middle-class families like I grew up in Scranton and Claymont — they’re in trouble,” said Biden. “We should be talking about your families. But that’s the last thing he wants to talk about.”

“I want to talk about North Korea,” said debate moderator Kristen Welker, attempting to shift the topic, but Trump interjected. Welker granted him ten seconds to respond.

“Excuse me — That’s a typical political statement. Let’s get off this China thing, and then he looks, the family, around the table, everything. Just the typical politician when I see –”

“Let’s talk about North Korea — ” Welker again attempted to change the subject.

“I’m not a typical politician,” Trump continued.

“Okay,” said Welker.

“That’s why I got elected,” said Trump. “Let’s get off the subject of China, let’s talk around sitting around the table. Come on, Joe, you can do better.”

“We’re going to talk about North Korea now,” said Welker, finally getting the subject changed.

