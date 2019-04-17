WATCH: Buttigieg Responds to Anti-Gay Protestors Yelling About ‘Sodom and Gomorrah’ at Rally

Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana and a Democratic candidate for president, had a rally in Iowa disrupted on Tuesday by anti-gay protestors shouting about biblical cities of Sodom and Gomorrah.

Sodom and Gomorrah are two cities the Bible says were destroyed by god because of the sexual behavior of their inhabitants. Buttigieg is openly gay, and has spoken out about his Episcopalian faith.

Described as a “small number” of hecklers by CNN, one man shouted, “Remember Sodom and Gommorah” at the De Moines rally. He was drowned out by supporters of Buttigieg chanting “Pete! Pete! Pete!” The man was eventually escorted out, per CNN.

“The good news is, the condition of my soul is in the hands of god, but the Iowa Caucuses are up to you,” Buttigieg said in response.

When another protester continued the yelling, Buttigieg replied: “We got it. Promise you, we got it.”

“Remember the beauty of our democracy. Everyone here gets the exact same voice and vote. Feels like the numbers are on our side,” he added.

Watch a protestor get drowned out by supporters chanting Buttigieg’s name below:

Another protester interrupting ⁦@PeteButtigieg⁩ with chants of “remember Sodom and Gomorrah” pic.twitter.com/l0FvgYBFWQ — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) April 17, 2019

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com