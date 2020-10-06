<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The former director of the NSA and CIA, Air Force Gen. Michael Hayden, starred in a new anti-Trump ad on Tuesday night, warning the country against a second term for President Donald Trump.

The video, which debuted on MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show, was the latest salvo from the Republican Voters Against Trump group, founded by conservatives like Bill Kristol and GOP political strategist Mike Murphy.

Hayden, who suffered a stroke in 2018 and has aphasia as a result, spoke in a calm, measured tone. As the ad’s introduction noted, “though it’s difficult, he feels it’s important to speak out.”

“If there is another term for President Trump, I don’t know what happens to America,” he starkly warned, as video played of the president’s infamous June 1 photo op at a church near Lafayette Park after federal agents swept protesters out of the area with tear gas.

“Truth is really important, but especially in intelligence,” Hayden pointed out. “President Trump doesn’t care about facts. President Trump doesn’t care about the truth. He doesn’t listen to his experts. The FBI says white nationalism is a real problem, and the FBI wants to do something about it, but the president doesn’t want to talk about that.”

“I absolutely disagree with some of Biden’s policies, but that’s not important,” Hayden said of the Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden. “What’s important is the United States, and I’m supporting Joe Biden. Biden is a good man. Donald Trump is not.”

