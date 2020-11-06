In a roughly four-minute-long, incredibly bizarre video, Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) claimed he had “insider data” that proved the 2020 presidential election had been rigged.

Higgins began by calling President Donald Trump a blessing to the United States — noting that he did not have to run to be president in 2016, but he did anyway, because of how selfless he is.

“Would you have done it?” Higgins questioned viewers. “I think not.”

“Our nation, right now, and I have inside data, this election is compromised. Our president is not compromised. I stand with him, if anybody likes it or not. I’m telling you right now,” he added.

He continued to claim that he loves all Americans, despite serious disagreement, noting that he does not want to fight.

“I have to tell you that this election, our president won this election, feel my spirit. I’m telling you our president won’t this election. And if any American would stand by and allow the total disillusion of our Republic, then you’re not an American,” he added.

Despite the congressman’s claims, Trump has not won the election. According to several projections, including the Decision Desk HQ, Joe Biden will likely be declared the next president of the United States.

Higgins then trashed Democrats for loving Trump prior to 2016, when he would make cameos in Hollywood movies and parties.

“Your party wasn’t complete, you Hollywood, unless Trump supported it or showed up,” Higgins added. “Our president has been under incredible fire and has stood strong in this election.”

So far, Trump and his team have not stood strong amid election week, continuously pushing false claims of victory and voter fraud.

Watch above.

