ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel offered up a not-so-helpful voter guide to the very crowded Democratic presidential field with an original song that ran through all 24 names of the party’s 2020 hopefuls.

“Booker, Sanders, Warren, Harris, Messam, Bennet, Ins-lee;

Gabbard, Castro, Gillibrand, de Blasio, Delan-ey;

Hickenlooper, Swallwell, Moulton, Bullock, Gravel, Ry-an;

Williamson, Yang, Buttigieg, O’Rourke, Klobuchar, and Bi-den.”

After rushing through it, Kimmel joked: “Now that you know the words, sing along with me!” and proceeded to perform it all over again.

Watch the video above, via ABC.

