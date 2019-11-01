Presidential candidate Joe Biden told PBS flat-out he believes President Donald Trump is engaged in a cover-up about his actions in Ukraine.

“The phone call between President Trump and the president of Ukraine, now that there are White House aides saying there was material left out of the transcript of that call. Do you believe the president is involved in a cover-up?” Judy Woodruff asked Biden.

“Yes,” Biden responded after a pause.

WATCH: “Do you believe the president is involved in a cover-up?” @JudyWoodruff asks.@JoeBiden: “Yes.” See more of the interview at 6 p.m. Eastern on our site: https://t.co/H64jnT5hAz. pic.twitter.com/Xlf0avT7zS — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) November 1, 2019

“Look you have some of the finest people in the administration feeling they have to come forward and say exactly what they heard and what they knew,” Biden continued. “The idea that someone would invite a foreign power into our election … is just one of the things that no president that I’m aware of would ever thought of doing.”

Trump faces an ongoing impeachment inquiry due to his summer phone call with Ukraine over allegations he held up congressional aid to the country in exchange for investigations of Biden’s family and the Democratic National Committee.

