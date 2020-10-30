WATCH: JoJo and Chesca Drop New Diane Warren-Penned Campaign Anthems for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Singers JoJo and Chesca dropped new campaign anthems for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) on Friday.

The anthem, titled The Change, was written by the award-winning songwriter Diane Warren and performed by JoJo in the English spot and Chesca in the Spanish version.

The ad also has a full lyric video version of the song, which was released last week. Both the English and Spanish versions of the ad will premiere Friday on MTV — targeting younger American voters across multiple platforms.

Highlighting personal strength, the song lyrics focus on taking action and responsibility for changing the state of the nation.

“I’m gonna be the change/I’m gonna start with my heart/I’m gonna be the light, be that light, my own light/That lights my way through the dark/I’m gonna see that day, change is gonna find me/But it’s up to me, up to me, all on me/To make that change inside me,” read the lyrics.

The Biden for President campaign airs ads nationally as well as on networks and digital platforms in 16 states, including Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]