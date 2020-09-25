Fox News host Laura Ingraham took dead aim at one of her primetime cable rivals, mocking Rachel Maddow for pushing “hyperbole” and a “harebrained theory” about the 2020 election. But the supposedly damning evidence Ingraham presented was, in fact, a clip of the MSNBC host repeating President Donald Trump’s own rhetoric over the previous few days.

On her Thursday night show, the Fox host teed up her argument against Maddow, saying “one of the left ‘us biggest media stars is reading the current situation as follows.” Ingraham then rolled a clip of from the opening of the MSNBC host’s Wednesday night show, with a chyron below her that read “Maddow’s Latest Harebrained Theory.”

The president now saying that the election will not be decided by the voters and he expects the Supreme Court, to which he is crying to appoint a new justice right before the election, he expects that it will be the Supreme Court which handles the question of who the next president is and he expects that the conservative majority will throw out the ballots and then we won’t have to worry about any transition of power.

Turning to her guest Ben Shapiro, Ingraham, he head cocked to the side, said: “The hyperbole notwithstanding, this is pretty standard now on the left.”

“It is,” agreed Shapiro, who went on to call Maddow’s comments “manufactured garbage.”

But in fact, the true source of “harebrained theory” and “manufactured garbage” the pair were slamming Maddow for pushing, was none other than Trump himself.

On Tuesday, for example, Trump bluntly explained his theory that he must replace recently deceased Ruth Bader Ginsburg before Election Day, since a “ninth Justice” would be necessary to break a tie on allegedly disputed election results. He repeated that claim more explicitly again on Wednesday. In addition, at his Wednesday press briefing, Trump dismissed a reporter’s question about committing to a peaceful transfer of power and instead demanded that millions of mail-in ballots would have to be thrown out before he would consider the election legitimate. He then brushed off the idea that he could lose the upcoming election.

All of these comments, which sparked outrage even among some Republicans, were summarized by Maddow in the clip.

But neither Ingraham nor Shapiro ever acknowledged Trump’s link to Maddow’s words — or that the “hyperbole” about one or two swing justices on the Supreme Court appointed by Trump deciding the election originally came from the president. And the Fox host never bothered with showing any clips of Trump actually saying all the things that Maddow said he did.

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

