WATCH LIVE: Joe Biden Speaks From Wilmington, Delaware Following Blockbuster Reports on Trump Military Remarks

2020 Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden is set to deliver a speech from Wilmington, Delaware at 12:15 Eastern Time on Friday.

Biden is reportedly set to address the coronavirus pandemic economic crisis and President Donald Trump’s alleged “failure to protect the American economy during the COVID-19 outbreak.”

Biden will speak following a media onslaught against Trump over claims from unnamed sources in the Atlantic and the Washington Post that he called American soldiers “losers” and “suckers.”

It will be the former VP’s first public appearance since those reports, and follows a lengthy Biden campaign press call slamming Trump over the reported remarks.

