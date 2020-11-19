WATCH LIVE: Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis Hold News Conference on Trump Campaign Legal Fight

Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis, who have emerged as the lead attorneys in President Donald Trump’s legal fight to overturn the results of the 2020 election, will deliver an update on the campaign’s efforts Thursday afternoon.

The news conference featuring Giuliani and Ellis follows reports that the two seized control of campaign operations as part of a bitter, internal power struggle. ABC News reports that campaign insiders are concerned that Giuliani and Ellis have emerged as the leaders.

“Advisers fear that Giuliani and Ellis’ heightened influence over Trump will continue to result in the president giving in to his worst impulses, sources said,” according to the ABC report.

The campaign has a number of legal fights ongoing in several states. They have, as yet, failed to show anything close to proof of voter fraud on the scale needed to overturn the election.

The news conference is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET. Coincidentally (or not), the Trump campaign announced their event after Georgia election officials announced a press briefing for the exact same time — at which they are expected to declare that President-elect Joe Biden has officially won the state, following a hand recount.

“We have not seen any widespread voter fraud,” Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told CNN’s Jake Tapper Wednesday. “The president has picked up some votes in a few of the counties that made some clerical errors. It wasn’t the machines. But at the end of the day, he started with 14,000. He’s about 12,000 now. But we’re finishing up, waiting for a few more counties to get back to us, some of the large counties, but I don’t believe at the end of the day it will change the total results.”

Nonetheless, the Trump campaign is evidently pushing forward with their unsupported legal claims.

Watch above, via the Trump campaign.

