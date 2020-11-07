Rudy Giuliani got the news about the 2020 election being called for Joe Biden while he was giving a news conference in Philadelphia Saturday. Suffice it to say, he didn’t take it well.

The attorney for President Donald Trump was speaking with reporters about the campaign’s baseless voter fraud claims in the Keystone State when told that his client has been declared the loser of the election.

“Who was it called by?” Guiliani said, asking for clarification on just who declared Biden the winner. When informed that every major network made the call, the former New York mayor snapped.

“Oh my goodness!” He said. “All the networks! Woooooooooow!”

Giuliani, at that point, began gesticulating wildly, thrusting his arms to the sky — seeming to channel Larry David while escalating his rant.

“All the networks!” Giuliani said. He added, “All the networks! All the networks! All the networks thought Biden was gonna win by 10 percent. Gee, what happened? Don’t be ridiculous. Networks don’t get to decide elections.”

