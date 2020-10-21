Details are emerging from the 60 Minutes interview — set for air on Sunday night — which President Donald Trump abruptly ended.

According to the Washington Post, citing an unnamed person familiar with the interview, the president was not pleased with the questioning from 60 Minutes correspondent Lesley Stahl on a variety of topics including; his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, his feud with Dr. Anthony Fauci, and his rhetoric about Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI). Trump also didn’t like that Stahl threw cold water on claims he made about Hunter Biden.

The interview infuriated Trump to the degree that he threatened to release it prior to its scheduled airing on Sunday. He also posted a five-second clip showing Stahl after the interview without a mask. (CBS says Stahl was speaking with her producers, all of whom tested negative for Covid-19 earlier in the day.)

A White House staffer told the Post that the interview “was not that bad.”

“She just had a tone he didn’t like,” the staffer told the Post.

Three White House aides also told the Post that Trump overreacted and that his lashing out will likely only serve to increase the show’s ratings.

