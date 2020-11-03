Who is Winning in Iowa? The Latest 2020 Election Info and Vote Totals, All Day

The polls in the battleground state of Iowa will open at 7 a.m. local time on Election Day and will remain open until 9 p.m.

As of Monday, the RealClearPolitics average of the most recent polls show Iowa as a toss-up, with a slight edge of +1.4 points to President Donald Trump over Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Iowa has 6 electoral college votes. It is especially important for President Donald Trump to pick up the votes here for a victory, as he trails Biden in a number of states he won in 2016.

In the Senate and House races, Iowa has, in recent years at least, been considered a Republican lean, but FiveThirtyEight has forecasted a victory for the Democratic challenger to Senator Joni Ernst (R) for much of October. That all changed in November, and as of Monday the forecast predicted a 58% chance of a win for Ernst against Theresa Greenfield.

Though exit polling is reported throughout the day, the numbers, including early votes, are not available until after the polls have officially closed. At that time, we will update this post as results come in.

