Women’s group UltraViolet Action has called on the Democratic National Committee to cancel its fifth Democratic primary debate, which is set to be hosted by MSNBC and the Washington Post in November, following Ronan Farrow’s NBC News exposé in his new book Catch and Kill.

“The DNC needs to make it clear that they support survivors of sexual abuse and cancel the upcoming 2020 Democratic presidential primary debate on MSNBC until Comcast and NBC News take clear steps to clean up the toxic culture that exists across their networks,” declared UltraViolent Action co-founder Shaunna Thomas on Tuesday. “These initial reports demonstrate that NBC’s current leadership is either unable or unwilling to take appropriate steps to combat the culture of sexual abuse at the networks. These are problems that can only be solved by significant structural and cultural changes at MSNBC, NBC News, and its parent company, Comcast.”

Thomas added: “The DNC must stand with survivors and pull the upcoming democratic presidential primary debate from MSNBC until Comcast takes clear steps to clean house at NBC News.”

Farrow’s book contains a multitude of allegations against NBC News, from sexual assault allegations against former NBC News anchor Matt Lauer, to claims that the network intentionally shut down an investigation into disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

NBC News President Noah Oppenheim has denied allegations in Farrow’s book, describing it as a “smear” against the network, and claims of NBC collusion with Weinstein a “conspiracy theory.”

