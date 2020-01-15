‘You Called Me a Liar on National TV’: New Audio of Bernie-Warren Confrontation Reveals Bitter Exchange

Thanks to two backup recordings from microphones worn by the candidates, CNN was able to capture the audio from the viral post-debate confrontation between Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) — and it reveals an intense exchange.

Warren — whose handshake snub of Sanders garnered a ton of attention in the debate’s aftermath — accused the Vermont senator of claiming that she lied about her account of the private meeting in 2018. Sanders, during the debate, said that he did not say a woman cannot win the presidency — contradicting Warren’s recollection of their dialogue.

“I think you called me a liar on national TV,” Warren said.

Sanders indicated that he could not hear Warren, and she repeated her claim.

“I think you called me a liar on national TV?”

“Let’s not do it right now,” Sanders said. “You want to have that discussion, we’ll have that discussion. You called me a liar.”

At that point, Tom Steyer interjected and the two went their separate ways.

