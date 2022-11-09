Ex-Trump Staffer on CNN Says Last Night’s Election Shows ‘Donald Trump Should Not Be Republican Nominee in 2024’

Former Trump White House spokesperson Sarah Matthews told CNN viewers that Tuesday night’s elections show “Donald Trump should not be the Republican nominee in 2024.”

Even as the votes are still being counted, it has already become clear that the expected Red Wave has not materialized in the 2022 midterms, and Trump-backed candidates are likely going to lose some very key races.

On Wednesday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning, Don Lemon and co-anchors Kaitlan Collins and Poppy Harlow continued the midterms coverage with big boards and panels, including former White House Deputy Press Secretary and star January 6 witness Sarah Matthews.

Harlow asked Mattews for her takeaway, and Matthews pulled no punches:

POPPY HARLOW: Sarah, let me just begin with you, Sarah Matthews. You were you worked closely with former President Trump. You were his deputy press secretary until you resigned on January 6 after seeing him not come out and condemn immediately the violent protesters. So when you see what we just saw, what has Harry laid out there? What is your message to Republicans this morning that may that are considering do we stand by Trump anymore? SARAH MATTHEWS: I think last night was the biggest indicator that Donald Trump should not be the Republican nominee in 2024. He cost the Republicans winnable seats by boosting poor quality candidates. I mean, you look at the political environment. You have record inflation, increased fears over crime, the worst border crisis in history. An unpopular president. And Republican performance was still underwhelming. And that was in large part due to the candidates that Trump backed, that, they weren’t up to quality. And so I think that this is lessons learned for Republicans that A, Trump is not a national winner, and B, that candidate quality matters. And we need to like look more into that.

Watch above via CNN This Morning.

