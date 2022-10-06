Herschel Walker Offers Yet Another Word Salad on Abortion Story as Reporters Grill Him About His Previous Word Salads

Herschel Walker has offered a series of rapidly-mutating word salads in response to a bombshell report that the staunchly pro-life candidate paid for an ex-girlfriend to have an abortion, and perhaps it is not quite breaking news that on Thursday, he offered reporters yet another word salad to explain his prior word salads, but there was also a bizarre moment when it seemed unclear he understood about the identity of his state’s lieutenant governor.

Monday’s report from the Daily Beast that the Georgia Republican had reportedly paid for the abortion was swiftly followed by a vociferous condemnation that seemed to confirm the story from Walker’s son, Christian Walker (who followed up with even more vociferous video posts and a succinctly-worded four-word bit of advice for dear ol’ dad), and the candidate’s own efforts to somehow deny the story while simultaneously claiming it didn’t matter but if it did matter he should be forgiven, for that thing that he did not do, because it’s all fake news or whatever.

Walker went so far as to claim he had no idea who this woman accusing him of paying for an abortion could be, an error in retrospect, because it apparently caused the woman to grant the Beast permission to report that she was also the mother of one of Walker’s children. You know, one of the secret children he hid from his own campaign staff and whose existence has so vexed his Instagram influencer son.

We don’t even have time to get into the wild spin attempted by Walker’s right-wing defenders — pray for the endangered baby eagles, y’all — but needless to say, he’s flung around some absolutely bonkers excuses, and Thursday’s press gaggle added just yet another absolutely bonkers layer on top of that.

In the video above, Walker can be seen getting questioned about the latest report and saying words in response to the questions, although whether those words did in fact constitute answers to said questions, we shall leave for our dear readers to judge.

“Your own son has said you’re not a family man. He has called you a liar,” asked one reporter. “Why should Georgia voters believe your words over his?”

“Because I love my son so much,” said Walker. “He’s a great little man. I love him to death. And you know what, I’ll always love my son, no matter what my son says.”

Another reporter asked Walker if he had reached out to any of the mothers of his children, he said no, she asked why not, he responded, “Why do I need to?”

The reporter tried again, pointing out the Beast story said the woman he paid to have an abortion is one of these mothers, and then Walker replied by saying that “because of the article, I had more kids, that’s why I haven’t reached out to anyone, because I said no, and that’s what I mean, when I say no, I said that’s a lie and that’s what I mean, that’s a lie.”

The next intrepid contestant in the Get Herschel Walker to Answer the Dang Question Tournament of Champions asked about his comments to conservative talk radio host Hugh Hewitt that “if this did happen, there’s nothing to be ashamed of.”

“I was talking about something totally different,” he insisted. “I said it was my ex-wife, in my past, and nothing to do with what this woman said. I said this here, the abortion thing is false, it’s a lie, and that’s why I said, I said anything to happened to my ex-wife or what Christian was talking about, I don’t know, but as I said, if anything happened there’s nothing to be ashamed of, because with my ex-wife, I’ve been the best of friends with her husband, and my wife, and that’s the thing I said, and I said nothing about if it did happen, because I said that’s a lie.”

Another stepped up to ask Walker for his reaction to “people so close to you,” including his son Christian and “someone who says she’s the mother of one of your kids” saying he was “lying” and not to trust him.

“Just like what I just said, the Democrats are desperate for this seat, this seat is important. They’re very desperate for this seat. I love my family and I always love my family. I’m going to win this race, I know I’m going to win this race and stuff,” said Walker.

After confirming that he did still intend to attend a scheduled debate against his opponent, incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), Walker was asked about comments made by Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R-GA) on CNN that described Walker’s win in the GOP primary as being a result of him “scoring a bunch of touchdowns in the ’80s” and being “Donald Trump’s friend,” but that was “no longer a recipe to win” with Walker’s baggage “starting to feel a little closer to unbearable at this point.”

The reporter asked Walker about Duncan’s “very critical words,” paraphrasing his comments.

“Now who was it you said what did that?” asked Walker.

“Geoff Duncan –” the reporter named the lieutenant governor.

“Oh,” replied Walker. “What is he doing now?”

“Lieutenant governor,” the reporter repeated.

“Yeah but no, no, what is he doing now?” Walker argued back. “He’s, uh, he’s, uh, work for who? Doesn’t he go on some TV show all the time?”

Another reporter interjected that Duncan was the lieutenant governor of Georgia.

“No, no,” Walker insisted. “Doesn’t he go on the TV and talk a lot?”

“He’s still the lieutenant governor,” the reporter responded.

“No, no, don’t he go on TV and talk a lot,” Walker would not be budged. “Right now, people like that, do I listen to? You know, people talking about I couldn’t play football, so do you want me to listen to someone like that? I’m here to win this seat for the Georgia people, because the Georgia people need a winner, they don’t need no one that we see going on right now. Georgia people looking for a winner.”

Well, ok then.

