Jim Clyburn Warns on Fox News Digital America Will ‘Repeat What Happened in Germany’ in the 1930s if GOP Wins

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC) warned on Fox News Digital on Thursday that America will “repeat what happened in Germany” in the 1930s if the GOP wins the midterms.

Additionally, Clyburn took a swipe at former President Donald Trump:

It’s what happens in the country that follows what happened in Germany in the early ’30s. And I said this in 2018, it caught a lot of hell from a lot of people for having said it. It was true then and it’s true now. This country is on track to repeat what happened in Germany when it was the greatest democracy going, when it elected a chancellor that then co-opted the media that this past president called the press the enemy of the people. That is a bunch of crap and we know it. And that’s what’s going on in this country.

This was not the first time Clyburn compared Trump’s presidency to Nazi Germany.

“I can only equate one period of time with what we are experiencing now and that was what was going on in Germany around 1934 right after the 1932 elections when Adolf Hitler was elected chancellor,” he told CNN in 2018.

“Adolf Hitler was elected chancellor of Germany. And he went about the business of discrediting institutions to the point that people bought into it,” Clyburn told NBC News in 2019. “Nobody would have believed it now. But swastikas hung in churches throughout Germany. We had better be very careful.”

In a CNN interview shortly after the November 2020 election was called for Joe Biden, Clyburn compared Trump’s refusal to concede to Adolf Hitler.

