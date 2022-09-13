Kari Lake Compares MAGA Supporters to Jesus: He Was Called Names Too But ‘Never Stopped’

Kari Lake, the GOP candidate for the governor of Arizona, compared MAGA supporters to another embattled figure in history during a recent speech.

Lake invoked the persecution of none other than Jesus Christ, even pointing at a cross while doing so, as a parallel for how MAGA supporters were characterized by President Joe Biden in recent remarks.

In a clip widely shared on Twitter, Lake made the comparison while speaking to a group of supporters earlier this week about staying in the fight.

The Republican candidate blasted Biden’s anti-MAGA speech targeting Donald Trump and his allies and supporters. Biden said Trump and MAGA supporters, “represent an extremism that threatens the very republic.”

“You can call us whatever you want, Joe. You can call us extremists. You can call us domestic terrorists. You know who else was called a lot of names, his whole life? Jesus,” Lake proclaimed, pointing to a cross displayed in the corner of the stage.

“He never stopped. He never stopped. They called him names right up until his death. So why should we care what Joe Biden thinks of us?” she continued as the crowd burst into applause.

“Do you think that our founding fathers really cared what King George said about them? I don’t think so. And they all had bounties on their head, by the way, hopefully that doesn’t get to that in this country,” she concluded.

In RealClearPolitics polling, Lake is tied with her Democratic opponent Katie Hobbs with 45.3%.

