Kari Lake Rescinds Endorsement of Anti-Semitic GOP Candidate Who Said ‘Jews Will Go to Hell’

Arizona GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake rescinded her endorsement of an anti-Semitic GOP candidate who said “Jews will go to hell.”

Kari Lake had endorsed Jarrin Jackson, the Republican nominee for Oklahoma’s Senate District 2, on Thursday.

According to The Oklahoman, Jackson has said “all Jews will go to hell if they don’t believe the gospel of Jesus Christ … just like everybody else” and “I love Jews because Christ told me to, not because they deserve it.”

He’s also said that he’s not “beholden to Jews or any other group” and “I ain’t owned by the Jews. I worship Jesus Christ. He’s my Messiah.”

In addition to anti-Semitism, Jackson also has a history of homophobic remarks, according to The Oklahoman. Jackson has “referred to the celebration of the LGBTQ community and its allies as ‘fornication month’ that is celebrating ‘all sorts of sexual depravity and the destruction of our society,”’ according to the outlet.

He’s also written, “call me old fashioned, but I don’t want a society of homosexuals.”

In a statement to Axios, Lake claimed she was not aware of his past comments and said she denounced bigoted language.

“I looked at Jarrin’s resume as [a] Combat Veteran in Afghanistan. It is impossible to dig into everything someone has said in their life. If his reported comments are true, I obviously rescind my endorsement,” she said. “I respect Jarrin’s service to our Nation, but clearly denounce that kind of derogatory language. Let me be clear: Our great movement welcomes anyone and everyone who wants to fight for a better future.”

According to ABC15 Arizona’s Garrett Archer on Monday, Lake rescinded her endorsement, which still appears on Jackson’s campaign website.

As people are pointing out, as of right now the endorsement still appears on Jackson’s website. — The AZ – abc15 – Data Guru (@Garrett_Archer) August 22, 2022

Arizona GOP Secretary of State nominee Mark Finchem and Arizona State Sen. Wendy Rogers have also endorsed Jackson. Their endorsements still appear on Jackson’s campaign website. Unlike Lake, they have yet to comment on Jackson’s bigoted comments.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com