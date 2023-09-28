Biden to Attack ‘Dangerous’ Trump and ‘Extremist’ MAGA Base at Arizona Event Honoring John McCain

President Joe Biden is expected to go after former President Donald Trump on Thursday in a speech about defending democracy, marking a new direction that usually sees the former avoiding the latter in public statements.

In the remarks, which were shared by the White House ahead of Biden’s appearance, Biden vows to uphold “the defense, the protection, and the preservation of American Democracy” as “the central cause of my presidency.” But he goes further, lashing into Trump — without mentioning him by name — and the fringe MAGA movement that stands behind him:

As I’ve always been clear, democracy is not a partisan issue. It’s an American issue. I have come to honor the McCain Institute and Library because they are home to a proud Republican who put country first. Our commitment should be no less because democracy should unite all Americans — regardless of political affiliation. But there is something dangerous happening in America. There is an extremist movement that does not share the basic beliefs of our democracy. The MAGA Movement. Not every Republican — not even the majority of Republicans — adhere to the extremist MAGA ideology. I know because I’ve been able to work with Republicans my whole career. But there is no question that today’s Republican Party is driven and intimidated by MAGA extremists. Their extreme agenda, if carried out, would fundamentally alter the institutions of American Democracy as we know it. As I’ve said before, we’re at an inflection point in our history — one of those moments that only happens once every few generations. Where the decisions we make today will determine the course of this country — and the world — for decades to come. So, you, me, and every American who is committed to preserving our democracy carry a special responsibility. We have to stand up for America’s values embodied in our Declaration of Independence because we know MAGA extremists have already proven they won’t. We have to stand up for our Constitution and the institutions of democracy because MAGA extremists have made clear they won’t. History is watching. The world is watching. Most important, our children and grandchildren are watching.

According to CNN, the speech has been in the works for weeks, and possible locations included Philadelphia’s Independence Hall and Gettysburg. But it ultimately landed on Tempe, Arizona, giving Biden the opportunity to honor the late Sen. John McCain, who was a close friend of Biden as well as a thorn in the side of Trump. The event will also announce the funding of the McCain Institute and Library in Tempe. It also serves as a reminder that Biden, who referred to McCain as his “brother,” has a history of working closely and successfully with Republicans.

