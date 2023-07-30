Bill Barr Won’t Say Whether He’d Vote for Trump Or Biden In a 2024 Head-to-Head Race

Former Attorney General Bill Barr could not decide whether he would vote for his former boss Donald Trump or President Joe Biden in the general election.

Barr told NBC News for a poll that he opposes Trump for the GOP nomination, but when asked who he would vote for in the general if the candidates were the same as 2020, he responded, “I’ll jump off that bridge when I get to it.”

The Trump appointed former head of the Department of Justice has criticized Trump amid his legal troubles and condemned the Republican frontrunner for his actions following the 2020 presidential race.

“I have made clear that I strongly oppose Trump for the nomination and will not endorse Trump,” Barr told NBC News. When asked how he would vote if Trump faced Biden in the general election, Barr said, “I’ll jump off that bridge when I get to it.”

Following Trump’s federal indictment for charges related to his handling of classified material after leaving the White House, Barr called Trump a “consummate narcissist” and said his behavior was “reckless.”

Barr’s response was apart of a poll asking former Trump cabinet members whether they would support him in the election. Only four said they would back Trump, while most did not respond.

Per NBC News:

NBC News reached out to 44 of the dozens of people who served in Trump’s Cabinet over his term in office. Most declined to comment or ignored the requests. A total of four have said publicly they support his run for re-election. Several have been coy about where they stand, stopping short of endorsing Trump with the GOP primary race underway. Then there are those who outright oppose his bid for the GOP nomination or are adamant that they don’t want him back in power.

–

