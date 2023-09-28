Brian Kilmeade Presses Chris Christie on Whether He Will Be Trump’s Running Mate

Fox News’s Brian Kilmeade ended his interview with Chris Christie on a lighthearted note by asking the former New Jersey governor if he’d consider being Donald Trump’s 2024 running mate.

Christie spoke with Kilmeade on Thursday morning to defend his performance at the second Republican 2024 primary debate. After arguing for continued U.S. support for Ukraine in their war against Russia, Kilmeade challenged Christie over his criticisms of Trump’s handling of the southern border as president.

Christie maintained his argument that Trump failed his immigration promises because he didn’t build a wall that got paid for by Mexico, nor did he enact changes to immigration law that President Joe Biden couldn’t roll back.

“He didn’t get it done because he spent more time bickering with people like John McCain than he did actually getting something done,” Christie said.

After a brief note, Kilmeade wrapped up his questions with a fun one, asking Christie, “Is it true you will not be his running mate if he does get the nomination?”

Christie and Kilmeade both laughed at the question as the former answered, “yeah, no. No chance.”

The former governor’s rejection of being Trump’s veep probably comes as a shock to no one, seeing as he has been Trump’s most critical campaign rival in the GOP primary, and he re-upped those strident attacks on the debate stage last night.

Watch above via Fox News.

