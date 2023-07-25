‘Corporate Toadies’: Unearthed Video Ahead of Fox News Town Hall Shows RFK Jr. Trashing Sean Hannity

In the year 2023, presidential candidate and conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is a big friend of the right despite being both a Kennedy and a Democrat. Since announcing his campaign, he has appeared on several Fox News programs, was a darling of the network when they were the only ones to carry his testimony before Congress, and now, he’s set for a town hall with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Some Fox News hosts appear to be relishing the idea of Kennedy as a Democratic spoiler that could put President Joe Biden’s re-election in peril. But back before Kennedy’s moment in the Fox spotlight, the network regularly trashed him, and vice versa.

The progressive watchdog group Media Matters found a 2007 video of Kennedy at a Live Earth event outright trashing Hannity by name, among other, referring to them as “flat-Earthers” and “corporate toadies,” and calling on his supporters to boycott the products advertised on the channels that carried them:

And so I’m going to tell you this, that the next time you see John Stossel, or Glenn Beck, or Rush Limbaugh, or Sean Hannity, these flat-Earthers, these corporate toadies, lying to you, lying to the American public, and telling you that global warming doesn’t exist, you send an email to their advertisers and tell them you’re not going to buy their products anymore.

Here’s Kennedy’s full appearance at the 2007 event:

For his part, Hannity denounced Kennedy’s “incendiary rhetoric” and called him out for using private jets, calling him a “Learjet liberal,” even duking it out in a Fox New interview on Hannity & Colmes in 2003:

Nearly two decades passed until Kennedy appeared on Hannity’s show again, and now the two are finding common ground on topics like vaccines, censorship, and Biden.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com