DeSantis Accuses Tim Scott of Falling for Democrats’ ‘False Narratives’ After Senator Criticizes Florida Slavery Curriculum

GOP presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) is digging his heels in the controversy surrounding his state’s new education curriculum which aims to teach students that American slavery provided a “personal benefit” to those in servitude against their will. The criticism was harsh from both the left and the right, with Vice President Kamala Harris blasting the curriculum and Black Republicans including DeSantis’ presidential rival Will Hurd.

On Friday, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) also spoke out against the curriculum, telling CBS News:

There’s no silver lining… in slavery. The truth is, even if you learn that any benefits that people suggest you had during slavery, you would have had as a free person. Slavery was really about separating families, about mutilating humans, and raping their wives. It was devastating.

But DeSantis won’t budge. Instead, he calls any criticism of the language “lies” and “false accusations” made by political opponents on the left, and he accuses any member of his party who disagrees with him of buying into them. On the campaign trail in Iowa, a reporter asked him what he thought about Scott’s comments. After scoffing, DeSantis answered:

You know, I think part of the reason our country has struggled is because D.C. Republicans all too often accept false narratives, accept lies that are perpetrated by the left and to, you know, accept the lie that Kamala Harris has been perpetrating, even when that has been debunked. That’s not the way you do it. The way you do it, the way you lead is to fight back against the lies, is to speak the truth. So I’m here defending my state of Florida against false accusations and against lies. And we’re going to continue to speak the truth.

(h/t: Ron Filipowski on Twitter)

